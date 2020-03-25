BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 303.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,693. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -536.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

