Biotron Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded down 66.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Biotron has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Biotron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biotron has a market cap of $4,340.19 and $12.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Biotron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.02590276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00185364 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Biotron Token Profile

Biotron’s genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. Biotron’s official website is biotron.io. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron.

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.