Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Tudor Pickering raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS BIREF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 120,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,081. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

