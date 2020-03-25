Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.