Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Stock Position Lifted by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,550 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Bitauto worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at $13,942,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bitauto by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bitauto by 10,474.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bitauto in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,757,000. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BITA traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 474,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $705.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

