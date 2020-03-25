BitBall Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $221,534.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031529 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00084250 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 889.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.50 or 1.01165322 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000889 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00069678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000346 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,918,894 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.