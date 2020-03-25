BitBay (BAY) Market Cap Reaches $65.83 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. BitBay has a market cap of $65.83 million and $35,688.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 196.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005607 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.