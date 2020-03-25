Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $74,981.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,789,203 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

