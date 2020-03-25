Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $82,971.20 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and HitBTC. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00479788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00112211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00079377 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002432 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002865 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

