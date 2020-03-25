Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $20,783.02 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.02589819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00042023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.