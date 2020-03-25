Bitcoin SV Price Hits $173.49 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $2.61 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $173.49 or 0.02612268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BX Thailand, HitBTC and FCoin. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00184715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00104429 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,347,615 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, Kraken, IDAX, Gate.io, CoinEx, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, CoinZest, Coinsquare, FCoin, Bitfinex, MBAex, Koinex, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Coinbit, BigONE, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Huobi, Bitkub, Indodax, Bitbns, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Bitrue, YoBit, WazirX, DragonEX, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Korbit, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.