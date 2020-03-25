Bitfex Hits One Day Volume of $5.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Bitfex has a market cap of $370,661.19 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitfex token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. Over the last week, Bitfex has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02580907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00183959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex was first traded on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,764 tokens. Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

