Bitradio (BRO) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 330.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $76,260.17 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,492,986 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,982 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

