BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Buy

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. 3,973,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 250,963 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

