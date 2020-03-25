BlackCoin (BLK) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $9,304.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018787 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,853,030 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

