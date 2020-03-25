Blackmoon Market Cap Hits $3.11 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Tidex and Liqui. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $101,844.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded down 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com.

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

