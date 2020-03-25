Blackrock Capital Investment’s (BKCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,099. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $120.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Lies acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Keenan acquired 60,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

