BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,102,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 267,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 286,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 385,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. 530,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

