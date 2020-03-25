BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,362,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252,633 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital World Investors owned about 4.77% of BlackRock worth $3,701,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,059,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,445,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded up $22.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.65. The stock had a trading volume of 458,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

