BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,605. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.68.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

