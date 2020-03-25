BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1139 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 23,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,373. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

