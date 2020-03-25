Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,091 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 3.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone Group worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,048,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,417. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

