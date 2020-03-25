Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.60% 8.67% 2.10% Farmland Partners 20.08% 3.39% 0.97%

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners pays out 153.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Farmland Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $37.13, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and Farmland Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 5.37 $305.57 million $2.46 6.84 Farmland Partners $53.56 million 3.09 $13.89 million $0.13 42.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Farmland Partners on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

