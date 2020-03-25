BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,234.96

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $9,234.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, BLAST has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005157 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 122.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,272,367 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.