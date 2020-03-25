Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $105,879.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.02585903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00184478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00041886 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

