Blockpass Achieves Market Cap of $151,477.51 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $151,477.51 and $1,613.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.02588952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

