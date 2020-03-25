BlockStamp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,356.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $2,356.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005130 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000486 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000221 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,825,419 coins and its circulating supply is 26,282,453 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

