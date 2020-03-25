Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 63.57% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,419,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,427,334 shares of company stock worth $4,631,501. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 109.5% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 287,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 102.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 571,249 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Blue Apron by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

