B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BME. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 421.85 ($5.55).

Shares of LON:BME traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295.60 ($3.89). The company had a trading volume of 4,529,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 331.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

