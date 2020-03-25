BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post sales of $891.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $909.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $883.20 million. BMC Stock reported sales of $825.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BMCH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

