BMO Capital Markets Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$17.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.26. 2,082,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,953. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.36.

In other NFI Group news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$49,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at C$214,903.26.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

