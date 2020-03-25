BMO Capital Markets Trims Gartner (NYSE:IT) Target Price to $113.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IT. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Gartner stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,018. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.28. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

