Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Shares of ZRE stock traded up C$1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.73. The company had a trading volume of 218,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.83. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a one year low of C$14.43 and a one year high of C$27.27.

