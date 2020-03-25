Bodycote (LON:BOY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 760.36 ($10.00).

Shares of LON BOY traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 547.50 ($7.20). 1,462,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 724.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 796.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

