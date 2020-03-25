Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

NYSE BA traded up $32.78 on Wednesday, reaching $160.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,416,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,577,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.39. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.72, a P/E/G ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

