Boeing Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 334,793 call options on the company. This is an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 145,562 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $39.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.94. 56,533,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,577,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.11, a PEG ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.