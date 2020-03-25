Boeing’s (BA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

NYSE BA traded up $31.05 on Tuesday, reaching $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 77,281,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,671,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.25. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

