Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,204 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.57% of Boingo Wireless worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIFI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 55,096 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

WIFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

Shares of WIFI opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $432.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Boingo Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

