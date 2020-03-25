Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.29). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

BOO stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 209.50 ($2.76). 13,948,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 250.60 ($3.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 281.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

