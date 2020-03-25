Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Increased by Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Booking comprises 5.0% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $39.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,298.51. 7,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,682.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,907.63. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 76.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,931.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

