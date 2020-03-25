Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.