BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 391,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.