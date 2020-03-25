Boston Scientific (BSX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently:

3/24/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

3/6/2020 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

