Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,746,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,570 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital World Investors owned about 7.73% of Boston Scientific worth $4,872,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after buying an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,086,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.61.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727,693. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

