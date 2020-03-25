BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOX. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,796,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.