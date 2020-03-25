BP plc (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 465 ($6.12).

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.18) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 335.10 ($4.41) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 391.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 468.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. BP has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

