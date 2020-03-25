BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

