BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.18) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on BP from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 508.89 ($6.69).

BP stock traded up GBX 27.05 ($0.36) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 312.35 ($4.11). 126,295,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 467.55.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

