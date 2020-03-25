BQT Reaches Market Cap of $5.18 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, BQT has traded up 89% against the US dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $2,632.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BQT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.04241867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036879 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003517 BTC.

About BQT

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,477,988 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.