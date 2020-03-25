Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Buys 143,214 Shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 143,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $412,456.32. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 568,916 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,993.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 1,114,408 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $3,800,131.28.

QMCO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 333,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Quantum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $9.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quantum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

